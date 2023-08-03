News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Arrest made after ex-Sinn Fein press officer charged with child sex offences fails to turn up for court appearance

An arrest has been made after a former Sinn Fein employee failed to turn up for a court appearance.
By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 20:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 20:19 BST

Micheal Gerard McMonagle, 41, of Limewood Street in Londonderry, has been charged with three child sex offences.

The charges are that between May 1 2020 and August 18 2021 he attempted to communicate with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of sexual gratification, attempted to cause a person under the age of 16 to look at an image of sexual activity, and attempted to incite a person under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McMonagle had been due to appear before the Magistrates' Court in Londonderry on Wednesday.

Michael McMonagleMichael McMonagle
Michael McMonagle
Most Popular

However he did not attend, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During the court sitting, District Judge Barney McElholm said McMonagle must attend to have the charges read to him.

It later emerged that McMonagle had been taken by ambulance on Wednesday to Altnagelvin hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said "a 41-year-old man was detained on a bench warrant today".

McMonagle previously worked as a press officer for Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland and also for a time as an adviser at Stormont.

A Sinn Fein spokesman said in a statement: "As soon as the party became aware of the arrest, the individual was immediately suspended from employment and party membership.

"The PSNI has not made contact with Sinn Fein about this investigation. Anyone with information that can assist the investigation should bring it to the police."

More from the News Letter:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'Absolutely no split': Carla Lockhart rejects idea DUP is divided on Stormont return - but adds that it would be 'foolish to think there would be no conversation' on the issue

Tragic Harley Davidson rider Judith McMullan got bike just two days before fatal crash says Orangeman as he dubs her 'not your average girl'

TUV sets out blunt party policy towards transgenderism: 'Extreme irrationality which defies common sense'