A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday (February 14) on suspicion of criminal damage, and has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

South Belfast local policing Inspector Carey said: “On December 3, 2023, we received a report that three train carriages had been vandalised with silver paint at Bangor train station.

“On December, 7 seven business premises in the Arthur Street / Chichester Street area of Belfast city centre were ‘tagged’ in a similar manner, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“Graffiti and other forms of criminal damage have a significant impact on business owners, retailers and the wider community. At a time when so many are facing financial pressure, it’s important that we all work together to reduce this.

“We are committed to tackling this kind of crime and want to reassure businesses and retailers that we are here to support them. We’re asking everyone to play their part. If you see something suspicious, report it to us.

"The information you provide can help us apprehend criminals and bring them before the Court.