Arrest warrant for air rage woman who coughed on cabin crew and passengers

Sarah McGuire was due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, to be sentenced but her solicitor Don Mahoney said despite writing and calling her “numerous times,” he had been unable to contact the 39-year-old.

He also conceded to District Judge Nigel Broderick that although he deferred passing sentence six months ago on condition she engages with probation for a report and does not reoffend, she had not fully engaged with them.

Mr Mahoney revealed that of the two appointments offered to her, McGuire was late for one and turned up “under the influence of alcohol” for the second one.

DJ Broderick enquired whether she had reoffended since April and what her childcare position is and although the PPS lawyer confirmed that McGuire had remained offence free, Mr Mahoney said he was not sure whether she was the primary carer for her children.

“There’s a complex background,” said the solicitor, “we had hoped to get more details in relation to that had she co-operated with us let alone probation.”

On the day her trial was due to begin last March McGuire, from Tyrconnell Street in Londonderry, entered guilty pleas to charges of common assault, behaving in a threatening, abusive or insulting manner towards a member of aircraft crew and refusing to obey the lawful command of an aircraft commander.

At an earlier hearing she had admitted using disorderly behaviour at Belfast International Airport arising from the same incident.

The court heard that on 18 October last year, McGuire was on an EasyJet flight to Edinburgh to visit her two children who live with their aunt when she “lost her cool” over the wearing of a face mask.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined how police were called to Belfast International Airport by ground staff after McGuire had been ejected from the flight, coughing over one of them.

Arrested inside the terminal building, McGuire “became violent, struggling with police” and even when she was put to the floor and handcuffed, she “continued to shout and swear at police.”