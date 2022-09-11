Arrests after man sustains stab wounds and house windows smashed
Detectives are appealing for information following an incident in the Ramoan Gardens area of Ballycastle this morning, Sunday.
Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly after midnight we received a report that a man had sustained stab wounds following an altercation involving a number of persons in the area.
“He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
“The front windows of a house on the street was also smashed and there are reports that a car was damaged during the incident.
“A short time later, officers arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. And 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. Both remain in custody at this time.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 21 of 11/09/22.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.