Two men have been arrested following the report of a burglary in the early hours of this morning.

It was reported at around 1.15 am this morning that two men were acting suspiciously outside a house in the Loopland Park area of east Belfast. Officers attended and encountered one male in the back garden of the property and another man inside the house.

The two men, aged 38 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Louise Dunne said: “Thanks to the report, officers were able to apprehend these two men in the middle of a burglary.

“All it takes is minutes, sometimes just a few seconds, for a criminal to pounce on an opportunity to steal from you. That could be a door left unlocked, an open window or a handbag or set of car keys left in open view.

“Store belongings such as car keys in a secure place, well out of view, and easy reach of criminals. Do not to leave keys in an unsafe place (such as under doormats or flower pots), check who is at your door before opening and remember not to leave cash or valuable items on display

"A lot of money is invested in your home and vehicles and, when criminals steal from you, they use what they've taken to make money. In particular, high value vehicles are lucrative for criminals where parts can be sold on for large sums. Don't make it easy for them.

"Even when you are in the house we would advise you to ensure you keep your doors and windows locked. Our advice is close it, lock it, check it.

"You could also consider fitting an alarm or other security devices at your home.