Arson attack in early hours after sofa set alight inside property - ‘thankfully no-one was injured’

Detective Sergeant Macauley said: “Police received a report just before 4.50am of a fire at a house in the Kew Gardens area.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from NIFRS.

“It is believed that a sofa was set alight inside the property, however thankfully no one was in the property at the time and no one was injured.

A fire engine

“Enquires into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about what happened, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to call 101 and quote reference number 156 of 10/03/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Ben Lowry