Arson attack on house in County Down while children slept inside

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 25th Oct 2025, 14:09 BST
Police are appealing for information after an attempt was made to set a Co Down house alight while children were asleep inside.

The incident was reported at about 3.45am on Saturday in the Struell Avenue area of Downpatrick.

Police were told two males had approached a house and poured petrol over the front door and a car before trying to set them on fire.

They left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

A short time later, a car was set alight in the Saul Road area and police believe this is the vehicle the suspects travelled in.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Luckily, the fire had not spread and was extinguished by the resident of the property relatively quickly.

“However, there were a number of children and adults asleep in the property at the time this happened and it is very fortunate nobody was injured.”

Any witness or people with doorbell or dashcam footage from the area is asked to call PSNI on 101 quoting reference 204 of 25/10/25.

