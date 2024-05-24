Court report

A man accused of imprisoning and subjecting an ex-partner to a serious assault told police he was a ‘freeman’ and only recognises the law of God, a court heard today.​

Gary McKee allegedly pulled out a clump of the woman’s hair and chipped her tooth during an attack in Belfast where she climbed out a window to escape.

The 31-year-old was arrested earlier this month as he tried to board a train for Dublin, a judge was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the prosecution he answered no comment when questioned and made reference to maritime law. “He stated that he is a ‘freeman’, lives on his own sovereign ground and only recognises God’s law,” a Crown lawyer said.

McKee, of Farringdon Gardens in Belfast, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.

The city’s Magistrates Court heard police discovered the alleged victim with her face covered in blood on April 30. The woman claimed McKee had arrived at the property in a drunken state and launched an attack in the hallway when she asked him to leave.

“She said he punched her in the face and dragged her by the hair into the living room,” the prosecutor submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKee then allegedly inflicted further blows and struck the woman on the head with a glass bottle before stopping her from leaving.

“She escaped by climbing out the living room window and sought refuge in a neighbour’s house,” the lawyer added.

District Judge George Conner heard she sustained bruising to her face, a cut lip, bloodied nose, chipped tooth and had hair pulled from her head.

McKee was detained at a railway station on May 3.

As he mounted an application for bail, defence solicitor Feargal MacElhatton confirmed the charges are denied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McElhatton told the court McKee insists that he had tried to restrain the woman from self-harming, and that any injuries sustained were non-intentional.

Bail was refused, however, based on the risks of re-offending and interference with witnesses.