Assault victim dies after sustaining 'wound to his neck' - PSNI appeal for information after 'suspicious death'

Joseph Ritch, aged 31, sadly died today (Wednesday 23rd March).

Detective Inspector Ian Davis said: “Police received a report just after 6.40am on Friday 18 March, of a physical altercation at an address in Flax Street, north Belfast.

“Mr Ritch, having sustained a wound to his neck, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but tragically passed away.

Flax Street in Belfast - Google maps

“A 30-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was later released pending further enquiries.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 478 of 18/03/22.