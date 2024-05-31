Gavel and scales

​A man who ran over his six month old puppy three times in what a judge said was a “horrendous and quite deliberate” act was granted bail on Thursday.

​While a PSNI officer said police still had objections to Sean Norris being granted bail, Dep. District Judge Liam McStay heard that a mental health crisis package is ready to be implemented and that he can only access that if freed from prison.

The judge told Ballymena Magistrates Court that although Millie the collie puppy had been found alive and not as seriously injured as first feared, “nevertheless he has described what is very very alarming behaviour towards this animal.”

“He is fortunate indeed, as is the animal, that the puppy survived but the mechanism is horrendous and quite deliberate,” said the judge.

Norris, from Larkspur Rise in Belfast, faces three charges arising from incidents on 19 May this year including two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to two dogs and making a threat to kill his brother.

When Norris first appeared in court last week, there were concerns that Millie the puppy had been left either dead or seriously injured but it later transpired she had been found ““alive and seemingly well.”

As a result, Norris’ defence counsel Grant Powles lodged a fresh application for bail on Thursday and the PSNI officer outlined how police found the defendant’s car abandoned on the hard shoulder of the M2 in the early hours of 19 May.

When officers attended at Norris’ family home in Belfast, they were made aware that he had left after an argument which had “centred on the welfare of the dog.”

“They alleged that Mr Norris wasn’t providing the adequate care for the dog,” said the officer, adding that after the argument Norris had “taken off in the car” and headed towards Maghera and the Glenshane Road.

An earlier court heard that police found what they “believed to be fur and blood on the front bumper” of Norris’ car and when he was interviewed, he told police he had let Millie out of the car to go to the toilet but he was not able to get her back into the car.

“He told police effectively that he ended up hitting the dog three times,” said the officer, “the first at 30 mph, the second time after he turned and came back again in first gear, wasn’t too sure of the speed , and then hitting it a third time in first gear.”

“At the time of the interview we were under the impression that she had succumbed to the injuries but obviously that different at present,” he told the court.

The threats towards his brother related to a number of text messages sent by Norris where he declared that he “wanted to cause him harm.”

During interviews Norris admitted that he was angry with his brother, something which the officer said police find “particularly concerning,” adding that the brother “appears to be confused as to where this situation has come from.”

The second charge of animal suffering relates to Norris’ mother’s Bichon Frisé in that the defendant told police “I hate it - I gave it a few good slaps and boots to shut it up” when he was looking after it while his mum was on holiday.

Mr Powles said the family had made arrangements that Norris could live with his grandparents and submitting that “ clearly there’s a mental health background here,” the barrister said there was also arrangements for Norris’ immediate access to a mental health crisis team.

“The messages that I have seen do suggest strongly a mental health issue,” said Judge McStay.

While the judge granted bail, he also imposed numerous conditions including one which compels Norris to see his GP and comply with any directions given to him by treating medics.

In addition, he is barred from contacting his brother, he must be electronically tagged and he is also barred from keeping, having or having access to any animal.

“Do you understand those conditions completely sand absolutely,” the judge asked Norris and he confirmed simply “ yes.”