Ballymena disorder: Man aged 29 charged with rioting and due in court next month
The 29-year-old is accused of riotous behaviour, disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage, and resisting police.
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 3.
Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “We are actively working to identify those responsible for last night's racially- motivated disorder in Ballymena and bring them to justice.
"Over the coming days, we will have in place a significant policing presence to help protect these communities in Ballymena and prevent any future disorder.
“Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.
"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ ”