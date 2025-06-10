Ballymena disorder: Man aged 29 charged with rioting and due in court next month

The man is due to appear next month at Ballymena Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged over Monday night’s rioting in Ballymena.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old is accused of riotous behaviour, disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage, and resisting police.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “We are actively working to identify those responsible for last night's racially- motivated disorder in Ballymena and bring them to justice.

"Over the coming days, we will have in place a significant policing presence to help protect these communities in Ballymena and prevent any future disorder.

“Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact police on 101.