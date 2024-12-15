Banbridge 'in shock' following sudden death of woman in Laurel Heights area of town

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 15th Dec 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 10:11 BST
A police cordon at the scene in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge, as police are investigating the sudden death of a woman at a property in the area.A police cordon at the scene in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge, as police are investigating the sudden death of a woman at a property in the area.
A police cordon at the scene in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge, as police are investigating the sudden death of a woman at a property in the area.
​People in Banbridge are in shock following the sudden death of a woman, local representatives have said.

Police remain at the scene in Laurel Heights in the Co Down town on Sunday with a road sealed off.

Emergency services were called to an incident shortly after 6pm on Saturday .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI said detectives are investigating the sudden death of the woman and cordons are currently in place.

The ambulance service said two paramedics attended the scene.

A statement said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 18:23 following reports of an incident in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge.

" NIAS despatched two rapid response paramedics and an emergency crew to the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Following initial assessment, no patients were taken from the scene."

DUP MP Carla Lockhart described it as a "tragic incident".

She said: "My sympathies are very much with the family of the deceased at this very difficult time.

"The PSNI are currently holding the scene, and there will be a significant police presence in the area for some time.

"I would ask everyone to give officers the time and space they need to conduct their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If anyone has any information that could assist the police, I would urge you to come forward as soon as possible.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this difficult situation."

Alliance Party councillor Joy Ferguson said people in the town were "really shocked" by the death.

"Here in Laurel Heights particularly, this is a very close knit community. They really feel this tragedy," she told the BBC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's not what we want to see and we as a community want to rally round everyone who is impacted."

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said it was "awful news".

In a social media post, he added: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of this woman and the police officers dealing with it."

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice