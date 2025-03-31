Banbridge night of violence not linked events, say police after one street sees woman beaten unconscious and car rammed into takeaway

Banbridge, Co. Down, where police are investigating an incident of a car being crashed into a shop front. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Incidents that saw a single Banbridge street turn Saturday into a night of violence aren’t linked, say the police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the weekend, a woman was beaten unconscious in a street assault and a car was rammed into a takeaway.

The incidents took place within roughly an hour of each other on Newry Street in the heart of the Co Down town, which was reportedly packed with revellers on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 12.30am and 12.45am on March 30, a woman aged in her 30s was knocked unconscious following a verbal altercation with a man in his 20s, who was described as being tall, with a mullet hairstyle, and wearing dark clothing,

Damage to a Banbridge branch of Apache Pizza after a car was pushed into the takeaway. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A second woman who attempted to intervene was also punched to the face, but did not report suffering any serious injuries.

The PSNI has asked any witnesses or anyone who may have video or dashcam footage to call police on 101, quoting reference number 326 of 30/03/25.

At around 2.30am – actually just an hour after the assault, due to clocks going forward – a car was pushed into a branch of Apache Pizza on the same street, causing extensive damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported, though the business has been forced to shut pending repairs.

Said a police spokeswoman: “We know the area was busy at the time and would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call police on 101, quoting reference number 121 30/03/25. Alternatively, you can report online at www.police.psni.uk/makeareport.”

Alderman Glenn Barr has condemned the weekend violence, pointing out that Banbridge is normally a relatively quiet town.

"Video evidence of [the Apache Pizza incident] has been widely circulated on social media, and I imagine someone will be getting a visit from the PSNI soon,” the Ulster Unionist politician said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault, or who recognises the description of the assailant, to come forward. We must get this thug off the streets and brought to justice.