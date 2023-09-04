Belfast-based bank account was used in £8,500 scam against international charity

Court report

Adeshola Bankole, 56, was also ordered to repay nearly a quarter of the funds defrauded from the non-governmental organisation Lithuanian Global Leaders.

The 56-year-old, of Droitwich Road in Manchester, admitted transferring, possessing and converting criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested as part of an investigation into a scam dating back to January 2018.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard that an accountant for Lithuanian Global Leaders received an email which she mistakenly believed to be from the director of the NGO set up to connect professionals worldwide.

She was misled into transferring £8,500 to a bank account in Belfast for services provided to the charity.

Prosecutors said investigations established Bankole was linked to the account from which there were subsequent withdrawals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £7,300 in funds belonging to Lithuanian Global Leaders remains outstanding.

A defence barrister stressed that Bankole pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“He allowed his bank account to be used to receive this money, he accepted that,” she added.

District Judge Amanda Henderon was told that Bankole plans to return to Manchester once he has served his sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imposing four months custody, she decided that he must also pay back some of the missing money.