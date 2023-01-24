The searches were carried out with the help of cash-detection Police Dogs Ziggy and Lucy.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: “Along with Border Force, we’ve been engaging with passengers arriving into Belfast International Airport.

“We’ve been searching luggage, looking for suspiciously large amounts of cash that may be linked to illegal activity, namely money laundering.

Ziggy (left) and Lucy (the labrador) (1) used to sniff out cash

“No seizures have been made over the two days.

"However, we, along with our partners, remain committed to targeting the movement of cash generated by criminality, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact officers on 101.”

