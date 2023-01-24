Belfast International Airport passenger searches looking for 'suspiciously large amounts of cash' linked to illegal activity, namely money laundering'
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Economic Crime Unit and Ports Team, in partnership with UK Border Force, have been carrying out searches at Belfast International Airport over a two-day period, 23 and 24 January.
The searches were carried out with the help of cash-detection Police Dogs Ziggy and Lucy.
Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: “Along with Border Force, we’ve been engaging with passengers arriving into Belfast International Airport.
“We’ve been searching luggage, looking for suspiciously large amounts of cash that may be linked to illegal activity, namely money laundering.
“No seizures have been made over the two days.
"However, we, along with our partners, remain committed to targeting the movement of cash generated by criminality, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact officers on 101.”
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org