Belfast man accused of repeatedly driving over puppy before leaving it bleeding and severely injured in the road

Coleraine Magistrates Court

​A Belfast man allegedly repeatedly ran over his puppy before leaving it “bloody and severely injured” at the side of the road, a court heard yesterday.

Coleraine Magistrates’ Court also heard claims that 23-year-old Sean Norris threatened to kill his brother and admitted to slapping and kicking his mother’s dog.

Appearing in the dock Norris, from Larkspur Rise in Belfast, confirmed that he understood the three charges against him including two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to two dogs and making a threat to kill his brother, all alleged to have been committed on May 19.

Giving evidence that she believed she could connect Norris to each of the charges, a police officer said police were “strongly opposed” to the defendant being granted bail due to concerns about the risk of further offences and witness interference.

She told the court that on Sunday afternoon police were alerted to a “concern for safety” relating to the defendant after he had a verbal argument with his family after they raised concern that he was “neglecting his collie puppy”.

“He left the property with his puppy,” said the officer, adding that police later found his car abandoned on the hard shoulder of the M2 near Antrim Area Hospital.

“Officers who found it examined the car and saw what they believed to be fur and blood on the front bumper,” she told the court.

Meanwhile, Norris’ family told police they had received text messages from the defendant which “raised further concerns” in that he told them “if I can’t have her, no one can” regarding the little collie puppy.

He also sent a text confessing that he had “beaten the f*** out of his mother’s dog,” a Bichon Frisé and also that he had “thoughts of killing” his brother by stabbing him with a knife.

Norris was eventually arrested near the Dunsilly car park and during police interviews he admitted causing suffering to his mother’s dog, telling police “I hate it – I gave it a few good slaps and boots to shut it up”.

He also admitted he had driven to the Glenshane Pass, put the collie puppy in the road where he drove over it, reversed and “drove over it several more times”.

Norris told police that having gotten out and checked on the puppy which was bleeding and severely injured he drove off.

Despite the alleged threats and offending, defence counsel Grant Powles revealed that Norris’ family had attended court “to support the application for bail”.

Conceding that “the facts are concerning,” Mr Powles said Norris “has been struggling with his mental health” but could be granted bail with a “sweeping package of conditions”.

“There are a number of issues about the case which cause me significant concern,” District Judge Peter King told the court.

“The text messages that have been seen by the court outline a significant amount of hostility to those who will be in close proximity if I grant bail.”

He told Norris that given the facts of the case “I have no hesitation in coming to the conclusion that there is a significant risk of reoffending and to the witnesses” so he was refusing bail.