Belfast man charged with murder of own mother Marie Green, 71, remanded in custody

By Alan Erwin
Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:40 BST
Police officers at a property on Shore Road, Belfast, where Marie Green (71) was found dead this week. Her son Lewis has been charged with her murder. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WirePolice officers at a property on Shore Road, Belfast, where Marie Green (71) was found dead this week. Her son Lewis has been charged with her murder. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Police officers at a property on Shore Road, Belfast, where Marie Green (71) was found dead this week. Her son Lewis has been charged with her murder. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A man was remanded in custody today (5th) accused of murdering his pensioner mother in north Belfast.

Mary Green, who was 71 and known as Marie, was pronounced dead at a house on the Shore Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Her son, Lewis Green, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 31-year-old defendant, of Shore Road in the city, also faces further counts of non-fatal strangulation and common assault on another man as part of the same incident.

PSNI scene of crime officers at a property on Belfast's Shore Road on June 3 after 71-year-old Marie Green was found dead. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WirePSNI scene of crime officers at a property on Belfast's Shore Road on June 3 after 71-year-old Marie Green was found dead. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
PSNI scene of crime officers at a property on Belfast's Shore Road on June 3 after 71-year-old Marie Green was found dead. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Handcuffed and dressed in a grey tracksuit, he confirmed that he understood the allegations against him.

A detective sergeant involved in the investigation told the court he could connect Green to the charges.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the pensioner’s death were disclosed during the brief hearing.

A defence solicitor did not put any questions to the detective or seek bail for his client.

District Judge Anne Marshall remanded Green in custody, to appear again by video-link next month.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice