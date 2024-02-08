Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ceremony, according to Funeral Times, was taking place at 11am in his grandmother’s home in Enniskillen.

After the service he was interred in Enagh cemetery.

A death notice on Funeral Times said the teenager died suddenly on February 2, 2024.

He is described as the ‘beloved son of Toni Newland and Simon McElwee’ and the ‘loving brother of Kyra and Priah’.

And also a ‘much loved grandson of Tony and Dorothy Newland, dear nephew of Arlene, Stacey and Kirsty’.

The teenager’s funeral service was held in his grandmother’s home in Limavady on Thursday, February 8 at 11am followed by interment in Enagh cemetery. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

In a social media post Henry McElwee posts about the sadness of losing his grandson.

He says: ‘My Grandson Blake Newland

‘A life taken too soon. love Grandad Henry. Xxx you will always be in my heart as well as many others too, Your mummy toni and daddy simon and familes will all miss you so much. Rest in peace’.

Blake Newland, who was 17, was laid to rest after a funeral service on Thursday.

Another message on social media from a friend says: ‘Can't believe it. Gutted with such a cruel thing to happen in not only my home town but to wee blake. Rest in peace wee man watch over your mammy Toni Newland Ur daddy Simon Mcelwee and your beautiful sisters and your wee granny dot’.

And another heartbreaking message from another friend says: ‘thoughts are with the whole newland and mcelwee family

‘one of my best friends from back in the day, he had everyone’s back no matter, you were a gentleman’.

A post on undertaker Thomas & Brendan O'Brien Funeral Directors Limavady warned the public about a scam which asks people to stream the service.

Blake Newland

It says: ‘*** PLEASE NOTE.*** We are aware of a scam on social media for a link for the Funeral of the late Blake Newland.