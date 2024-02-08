Blake Newland: Funeral has taken place for tragic teen after public asked not to click on fake account to watch service at his grandmother's home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Also read: Limavady murder latest: teenage victim Blake Newland 'had a heart of gold and will be missed'
The ceremony, according to Funeral Times, was taking place at 11am in his grandmother’s home in Enniskillen.
After the service he was interred in Enagh cemetery.
A death notice on Funeral Times said the teenager died suddenly on February 2, 2024.
He is described as the ‘beloved son of Toni Newland and Simon McElwee’ and the ‘loving brother of Kyra and Priah’.
And also a ‘much loved grandson of Tony and Dorothy Newland, dear nephew of Arlene, Stacey and Kirsty’.
In a social media post Henry McElwee posts about the sadness of losing his grandson.
He says: ‘My Grandson Blake Newland
‘A life taken too soon. love Grandad Henry. Xxx you will always be in my heart as well as many others too, Your mummy toni and daddy simon and familes will all miss you so much. Rest in peace’.
Another message on social media from a friend says: ‘Can't believe it. Gutted with such a cruel thing to happen in not only my home town but to wee blake. Rest in peace wee man watch over your mammy Toni Newland Ur daddy Simon Mcelwee and your beautiful sisters and your wee granny dot’.
And another heartbreaking message from another friend says: ‘thoughts are with the whole newland and mcelwee family
‘one of my best friends from back in the day, he had everyone’s back no matter, you were a gentleman’.
A post on undertaker Thomas & Brendan O'Brien Funeral Directors Limavady warned the public about a scam which asks people to stream the service.
It says: ‘*** PLEASE NOTE.*** We are aware of a scam on social media for a link for the Funeral of the late Blake Newland.
Please do not click on link as there is no streaming for the service and is a fake account.’