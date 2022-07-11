Body camera trial as number of violent incidents at Northern Ireland hospitals increases

The Southern Health Trust has commenced the trial of the smartphone-sized digital cameras following hundreds of incidents at both sites in recent months.

Security teams at the hospitals responded to 438 incidents of violence and/or aggression between October 2021 and March 2022, the trust said.

Anita Carroll, assistant director of functional support services said: “We want to support a culture where violence and aggression in health and social care is totally unacceptable and our amazing, dedicated staff always feel safe at work.

“The introduction of body worn cameras aims to act as a deterrent, to reduce and prevent abuse against patients, staff and visitors.

“They will be used in addition to existing security procedures and will only be activated when it is felt that the safety of staff or patients is really compromised.

“In the event that we do need to record, footage may be used to identify and prosecute offenders if necessary.”

The cameras will be worn on security porters’ uniforms. As they are forward facing, the cameras allow the person being recorded to see themselves and potentially modify their behaviour.

According to the trust, a member of the security team “will advise before activating the camera which may act as a further deterrent to help defuse the situation”.

The trial is planned to run for six months with the use of the cameras being continually scrutinised and reviewed.

They will not be used in paediatric services, and all data recorded will be processed in line with the Data Protection Act 2018 and the UK General Data Protection Regulation.

A similar camera trial is being undertaken by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) in response to a rising number of attacks on staff.

The pilot will take place using paramedics based at Bridge End ambulance station in east Belfast, as well as a public consultation that will continue until August 5, 2022.

The NIAS said the cameras will only be switched on by staff members “if they think they might be hurt by someone, or they are being hurt”.

The NIAS trial was launched after the number of attacks on staff rose from 451 in 2016-2017 to more than 600 in 2020-2021.