Boy (9) found dead in house - investigation launched

The nine year-old child was found dead in a house on Monday evening.

The boy was found in a house in the border village St. Johnston area on Monday evening.

The nine year-old's body was removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will now take place.

"Gardaí received a report of the death of male child, nine years, that occurred at a house in the St. Johnston area of Donegal on 14/06/2021.

"The child was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive.

"He has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital where a post mortem will take place, the results of which will determine the course of any further investigation."

