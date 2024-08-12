Boy aged 11 in Northern Ireland is charged with rioting and having petrol bombs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An 11-year-old boy in Northern Ireland is facing criminal prosecution for rioting.

The charges do not relate to the most recent outburst of racially-motivated disorder, but instead to disturbances in south Belfast almost a month ago.

There had been street disturbances at an interface between the republican lower Falls / loyalist Village neighbourhoods, separated by the Broadway roundabout – a major junction on the motorway in and out of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI said in a statement a short time ago: “Police investigating disorder in the Broadway area of south Belfast on Monday, July 15, have charged an 11-year-old boy to court.

General view of a PSNI vehicle

"The boy has been charged with riot, three counts of possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He has been further charged with throwing petrol bombs and causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

"The boy is due to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Friday, September 6.