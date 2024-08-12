Boy aged 11 in Northern Ireland is charged with rioting and having petrol bombs
The charges do not relate to the most recent outburst of racially-motivated disorder, but instead to disturbances in south Belfast almost a month ago.
There had been street disturbances at an interface between the republican lower Falls / loyalist Village neighbourhoods, separated by the Broadway roundabout – a major junction on the motorway in and out of the city.
The PSNI said in a statement a short time ago: “Police investigating disorder in the Broadway area of south Belfast on Monday, July 15, have charged an 11-year-old boy to court.
"The boy has been charged with riot, three counts of possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
"He has been further charged with throwing petrol bombs and causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.
"The boy is due to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Friday, September 6.
"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”