Broad daylight machete attack seriously injures one in Newcastle

A man has been seriously injured in Co Down in a machete attack that took place in the middle of the day.

The victim suffered what police described as “serious injuries to his face, hands and legs” in the horrifying attack. Two men, one aged 60 and the other 30, have been arrested on a number of offences, including attempted murder.

The incident took place in the Tipperary Lane area of Newcastle at 12.30pm today (21st).

Said PSNI Detective Inspector Ryan: “At approximately 12.30pm, police received a report that a man had been attacked by two other men in the Tipperary Lane area of the town.

“The victim had sustained serious injuries to his face, hands and legs after being assaulted with what is believed to have been a machete.

“The suspects made off from the scene but were later detained by officers in the Bunkers Hill area.

“The men, aged 30 and 60, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder, and remain in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 754 21/06/25.”