Burglary at a home in Moneyreagh prompts police appeal for information

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2025, 15:17 BST
Police said that at this stage, nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident on FridayPolice said that at this stage, nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident on Friday
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises at the Hillmount Drive area of Moneyreagh.

A PSNI press statement issued in the name of a Detective Sergeant Bell (no first name) said: “Sometime between 9.10pm and 9.15pm on Friday 25th April, it was reported to police that entry was gained to a property in the area.

"At this stage, nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1648 25/04/25.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

