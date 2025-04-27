Burglary at a home in Moneyreagh prompts police appeal for information
A PSNI press statement issued in the name of a Detective Sergeant Bell (no first name) said: “Sometime between 9.10pm and 9.15pm on Friday 25th April, it was reported to police that entry was gained to a property in the area.
"At this stage, nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1648 25/04/25.
“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”