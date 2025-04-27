Burglary at a home in Moneyreagh prompts police appeal for information

Police said that at this stage, nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident on Friday

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises at the Hillmount Drive area of Moneyreagh.

A PSNI press statement issued in the name of a Detective Sergeant Bell (no first name) said: “Sometime between 9.10pm and 9.15pm on Friday 25th April, it was reported to police that entry was gained to a property in the area.

"At this stage, nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1648 25/04/25.