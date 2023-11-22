Car gutted overnight in Newtownards arson attack - two further vehicles doused in accelerant but not set alight - appeal for information
Chief Inspector McGrattan said: “Shortly after 10.15pm, police received a report that a Honda vehicle parked in the area had deliberately been set alight.
“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze; however, the vehicle was completely destroyed.
“On police arrival, it appeared that two vehicles adjacent to the Honda had also been deliberately doused in an accelerant, but were not set alight.
“Thankfully no one was hurt and our enquiries into this incident are underway.
“If anyone who was in the area at the time has information which may assist the investigation, please get in touch with officers on 101 quoting 1949 21/11/23 or make a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
"If they would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111”.