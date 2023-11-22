Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a vehicle in the Glenburn Road area of Newtownards last night, Tuesday 21st November.

Chief Inspector McGrattan said: “Shortly after 10.15pm, police received a report that a Honda vehicle parked in the area had deliberately been set alight.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze; however, the vehicle was completely destroyed.

“On police arrival, it appeared that two vehicles adjacent to the Honda had also been deliberately doused in an accelerant, but were not set alight.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and our enquiries into this incident are underway.

“If anyone who was in the area at the time has information which may assist the investigation, please get in touch with officers on 101 quoting 1949 21/11/23 or make a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .