Car sought in relation to fatal collision

Sergeant Maguire said: “Sadly, a man aged in his 50s died following a collision with a vehicle on the Moyarget Road just before 4.10pm.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us.

“In particular, I am asking the driver of a white five-door hatchback to get in touch, as I believe he or she may be able to assist our enquiries. The vehicle was being driven in the direction of Ballycastle around the time of the collision.