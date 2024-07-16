Carrickfergus pensioner, 91, facing trial over road death of eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough

Scarlett Rossborough was knocked down and killed on Carrickfergus High Street last August

​An elderly pensioner has been ordered to stand trial accused of causing the death of a schoolgirl in Co Antrim last year.

Eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough was knocked down and killed while walking with a group of children along High Street in Carrickfergus shortly before noon on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Appearing via video-link from his home for a preliminary enquiry into the case was John Noble Lindsay of Prince Andrew Way, Carrickfergus.

Watching proceedings from the public gallery at Belfast Magistrates' Court were family and friends of the late Scarlett Rossborough.

The 91-year-old defendant is charged that he caused the death of Scarlett Rossborough by driving dangerously on High Street, Carrickfergus.

Asked by the court clerk if he understood the charge he faced, Mr Nobel – dressed in a blue jumper – replied: “I do, Your Worship.”

He declined to say anything in answer to the charge. He further declined to call any evidence or tender any witnesses on his behalf.

A prosecution lawyer told the hearing that based on the papers before him he believed the defendant had a prima facie case to answer.

Defence barrister Stephen Molloy told the court the defendant was appearing via video-link from his home as he is currently recovering from an operation on his stomach performed within the past two weeks.

“I am aware that members of the deceased's family are present in court. We are very eager for this case to proceed and I know the family wish the case to move as quickly as possible as well,” said Mr Molloy.

District Judge Keown said: "I am satisfied there is a case to answer. The case will be returned to Belfast Crown Court for arraignment hearing on a date to be fixed.”

Mr Lindsay was released on his own bail of £500 but Judge Keown said the defendant did not have to sign for his bail.

Mr Molloy applied for legal aid in the case. He said the defendant had £1,000 in the bank, £91,000 in an ISA (Individual Savings Account) and there was £180,000 equity in his home.

“These are serious charges which are now going before the Crown Court which is why I am applying for legal aid,” said the defence lawyer.

Judge Keown refused the application for legal aid at this stage but said a fresh application could be made once the case is before Belfast Crown Court.

Scarlett Rossborough was from Larne where she attended Linn Primary School.

Following her tragic death, teachers at the school said she was “a much-loved pupil” who would “always be remembered for her infectious giggles and sense of fun”.

The school added that Scarlett was very popular with both staff and pupils and that she would be deeply missed by all who knew her.