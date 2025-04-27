Cash and jewellery is stolen from a home in Hillsborough

Police say that sometime between 6.45am and 8pm on Saturday, it was reported to them that entry was gained to a property in the area

Police are investigating a theft at a home in Hillsborough.

Detectives have appealed for information following a report of burglary at residential premises at the Magheraconluce Road area of the village.

A police press release in the name of a Detective Sergeant Bell (no first name given) quoted him as saying: “Sometime between 6.45am and 8pm on Saturday 26th April, it was reported to police that entry was gained to a property in the area.

“A sum of money and a quantity of jewellery was taken during the incident.”

The statement continued: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1360 26/04/25.