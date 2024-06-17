Charity Commission looking into UVF commemoration as PSNI probe show of strength on east Belfast streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Both the PSNI and the Charity Commission are looking into commemorations at the weekend in honour of a dead senior UVF member.

Reacting to the events, the UUP said no distinction should be made between republican and loyalist paramilitaries – both must be combatted.

There were two events which took place on Saturday, June 15: one was a parade through the streets of east Belfast, another was a commemoration at Roselawn cemetery.

Both were in honour of dead UVF man Robert Seymour, nicknamed ‘Squeak’ and ‘Bobby Blood’.

Men in white shirts and black ties line the route of a memorial parade for murdered UVF man Robert Seymour on the Newtownards Road on Saturday afternoon

He was killed by the IRA on June 15, 1988. He was reportedly the head of the east Belfast wing of the organisation.

According to the 11/1 form, the huge parade in east Belfast was slated to involve 107 bands.

But the fact it was organised under the auspices of “the 36th (Ulster) Division Memorial Association” means it is possible some did not realise the connotations attached to the march.

The PSNI said that up to 1,500 men in white shirts and black trousers lined the route of the march; it is understood their big turnout is seen by detectives as being linked with internal politics within the UVF.

Separately, footage of a ceremony at Seymour’s grave – featuring bagpipers, wreaths and loyalist paraphernalia – was posted on the Facebook page of the East Belfast ACT Initiative, alongside a message saying: “The service was lead by veteran East Belfast loyalists who had served lengthy prison sentences for their devotion to Ulster and defending our community. These men had been there when it mattered…

"Afterwards close comrades and loyalists who provided leadership to East Belfast during the darkest days of the conflict were recognised for their contribution and leadership with a presentation.

“We pay tribute to all East Belfast volunteers who sacrificed during the conflict and wish all bands taking part in the later parade well as loyalism remembers our fallen heroes.”

The ACT Initiative is a Shankill-based registered charity and the Charity Commission told the News Letter it “will be reviewing whether there was any contravention of charity law”.

An Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson told the News Letter: “Paramilitarism is unacceptable and has no place in society, whether on Newtownards Road, Falls Road or anywhere else.

“These self-appointed brigadiers inflict misery and rule communities through fear.

“It is crucial that we provide our police force with the resources, tools and leadership needed to combat criminal activity and encourage communities to come forward with information”.

Speaking in the Assembly, justice minister Naomi Long said: “I think the people of Northern Ireland generally and of east Belfast in particular, are weary of these paramilitary organisations exerting coercive control in their community.