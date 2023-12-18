Child left traumatised after man shot in thigh when gun fired at home - victim rushed to hospital - 'This was a reckless attack that could have resulted in someone being killed'
In a statement the PSNI say the incident happened in the Currynerin area of Londonderry last night.
Police received a report just after 6.50pm yesterday from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man in his 20s had been shot in the Ridgeway Drive area.
It was reported a shot had been fired at a house and a man inside the property had sustained an injury to his thigh and was treated at hospital.
From enquiries to date, detectives believe a number of masked men were involved in the shooting and may have fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.
Detective Inspector Hanbidge from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said: "This was a brutal attack which has left the victim, not just physically injured but also traumatised.“Two other adults and a child were in the house at the time of the shooting.
"Fortunately they were not injured, but there is no doubt they will have been left traumatised.
"It is abhorrent that those who carried out this savage attack gave no thought to their victim, let alone anyone else in the house, including a young child.
"This was a reckless attack that could have resulted in someone being killed, and it is fortunate we are not dealing with such a tragic outcome today.
“There is no justification for this type of violence and attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.
“We’re appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch. This also includes anyone with CCTV or drivers with dash cams. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1410 of 17/12/23.”
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.