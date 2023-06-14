Tonight a book of condolence will allow those attending the vigil – arranged by Turning Point – to pen their memories about the 21-year-old.

A post on their social media page says: "After being in contact with Chloe’s family, they have given us permission to organise a vigil in memory of the life of Chloe Mitchell.

This will be held on Wednesday 14th 7:30pm in King Georges Park, Harryville.

"This vigil is for everyone within the Harryville and Ballymena area. The family would love to see everyone there

**please share**”

And a post on Harryville Primary School and Nursery and Nurture Units says: “School will be open on Thursday 15th and Friday 16th from 10am until 4pm to allow anyone from the Harryville, Ballykeel and wider areas to come and sign a book of condolence for Chloe and her family. Tea/coffee available.”

Earlier Independent Harryville Councillor, Rodney Quigley, said: “There is a real sense of shock and sadness in the Harryville area at the minute.

Chloe Mitchell

"Thoughts are with the family and no-one ever thought that the Harryville community would have faced this.”

He further encouraged people “not to listen to rumours (about Chloe’s death) as the family are in enough distress about what has happened.

"We just need to let the police investigation take its course and ask for people to be mindful of the family at this very difficult time.”

Last night Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team appealed for people to stop sharing and commenting on graphic videos and texts circulating on social media platforms.Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “I am aware of graphic videos and texts circulating on social media platforms and would appeal to people not to share or comment on these, as not only do they contain many inaccuracies, they are also causing significant distress to Chloe’s family and friends.“I am also aware of commentary in the media speculating about the recovery of human remains at specific locations. We would ask people not to comment and share such matters as they are likely to be incorrect, inaccurate and very hurtful to Chloe’s family.”"I would like to thank the public for their patience while our investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, or who has images or videos that they believe may be of relevance to the investigation, is asked to call detectives on 101 or alternatively, you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S09-PO1You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk

The search for Chloe

Earlier Chloe’s sister Kirstie Mitchell posted: “My beautiful baby sister there is no words to even describe how I feel my heart is so sore il never get the chance to tell you how much I really loved you.

"No matter what not only has my sister been took away from me but my kids have lost there auntie and they will never forget you.

"I’ll tell them stories about you and talk about you all the time. Lexie has lost her wee bestie who she looked up to and wanted to look like.

"I hope you can look over us all and help us through this.

08/06/23 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..PSNI and Forensics at a property on James Street Ballymena on Thursday evening. This is believed to be in relation to the disapearrance of 21 year old Chloe Mitchell..Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

"None of us will ever be the same with you. I hope you are at peace this world is too cruel”.

And another sister, Nadine Mitchell, posted: “You will always be My Number 1 best friend just like we said always and forever and now you are my special Angel.

" I made you this video chloe .. If only our love could of saved you.

"My precious baby sister I'll see you again I love you with all my heart and this whole world just like you loved me with all yours and as we said always and forever no matter what. our bond will still never ever be broken

"Your safe now in the arms of the Angel's I love you and will never stop loving you. I will always look after Mum and Dad for you as I know you would of wanted me to keep my strength up for them and that's what I'm doing sis making you proud”.

A gofundme has been started for the family of Chloe Mitchell by Stephen Paul.

Searches continue for a fourth day into the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell 21-year-old County Antrim woman near the river Braid in Ballymena town centre.

"Hi, my name is Stephen Paul from Community First Group,” it reads.

"We have setup this gofund.me page to help support the family of Chloe Mitchell. It is unimaginable what this family are going through right now after the news surrounding Chloe's tragic death.

"We would like to help the family who has had their beautiful daughter cruelly taken from them in the most shocking and heartbreaking way.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Chloe at this very sad and difficult time.”

Also online Ballykeel 2 & District Community Association said: “Ballykeel 2 & District Community Association would like to send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and true friends of young Chloe Mitchell.

"Chloe was a 21 year old, young lady with her whole life ahead of her. Taken in such cruel and tragic circumstances.

"We pray the family can find the strength to get through the coming days.

"The family have asked that if anyone would like to leave flowers in Chloe's memory that they leave them at the Wakehurst Park side of King George V Park.

"Turning Point NI have also arranged for a vigil to be held on Wednesday 14th June, 7.30pm at King George's Park, Harryville, where lanterns and balloons will be released.