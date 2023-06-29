News you can trust since 1737
Chloe Mitchell: Businesses to close as funeral of 'wee Chlo Chlo' is relayed on big screen near Harryville home

Businesses in Ballymena have revealed they will close from noon to 1pm today during the funeral of tragic Chloe Mitchell.
By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST

The funeral of the 21-year-old is set to be publicly broadcast on a large screen.

On Monday, police confirmed that human remains found earlier this month were those of Ms Mitchell.

A death notice describes her as “Wee Chlo Chlo” who was “tragically murdered in Harryville, Ballymena on 3rd June 2023”.

Most Popular

She was the “much loved daughter of George and Georgina, devoted sister of Kirstie, Jamie, Philip, Nadine and Ryan, loving granddaughter of Maureen & Tommy McDowell, Sally Mitchell and the late George and will also be cherished by all her aunts, uncles and cousins”.

It adds that a “service of thanksgiving for the life of Chloe will be held in her late home 55 Wakehurst Park, Ballymena on Thursday 29th at 12noon followed by interment in Ballee Cemetery”.

"The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Alan Francey Funeral Services Facebook page and everyone is also welcome to watch the service live on a large Screen in the King George Harryville Park, Ballymena,” it adds.

On social media Irons Home Bakery · posted on Wednesday evening: ‘As I’m sure you will be aware, Chloe Mitchell’s funeral is tomorrow and as a mark of respect for Chloe, & her family & friends, we will be closed from 12pm until approximately 1pm tomorrow’; Haldane Fisher Northern Ireland ·also posted ‘Our Ballymena branch will be closed 12:00pm-1:00pm, Thursday 29th June as a mark of respect for the funeral of Ballymena resident Chloe Mitchell’.

