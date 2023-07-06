Chloe Mitchell: Two men charged in connection with Ballymena murder are remanded in custody

Chloe Mitchell was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Brandon Rainey (26), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering 21-year-old Chloe in early June this year. The charge sheet refers to the period from June 2-5.

Ryan Johnston Gordon (34), of Nursery Close, Ballymena, is charged with attempting to impede justice by allegedly 'concealing evidence' around the alleged murder between June 2-5.

Both accused appeared separately on a video link from the same prison on Thursday morning, at Ballymena Magistrates' Court. Both spoke to confirm they could see and hear the court.

A prosecutor said the full file in the case is still to be received from police.

Rainey has not applied for bail since being charged.

At a previous court Gordon's case had been listed as a bail application but a defence lawyer said that was not going ahead on that occasion as she understood there was an objection to an address in Ballymena.

She had told that court an alternative bail address was being sought. The earlier court had been told a possible bail application could be made on July 6. However, no bail application was made by Gordon.

Both men were further remanded in custody to August 3.

Extensive searches for Chloe Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June.

Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area.