​​​Country music legend Declan Nerney has paid tribute to his drummer Chris Bradley, who died after a road traffic collision.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Mr Bradley, who was in his thirties and from Desertmartin, Co Londonderry, was married with two young children.

He died after a collision between a tractor and a car on the M1 in Co Louth near Ardee at around 2am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two other male occupants of the car, aged in their 20s and 60s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Tributes have been paid to Chris Bradley, a drummer with the Declan Nerney Band, who has died after a road traffic collision. Photo: Declan Nerney Facebook

It is reported that the two other occupants were band mates Jerome McBride and Bob Hunt, and that they were returning from a gig.

Mr Nerney paid heartfelt tribute to his friend and colleague on social media

"It is with great sadness that I relay the news that our good friend and colleague Chris Bradley passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning 14th October in a tragic car accident in Co Louth," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chris was a magnificent drummer and above all that, an even better colleague and friend. He was the life and soul of the party, always lit up a room with his great sense of humour and a powerful legion of fans. While we are all so devastated by this sad news we must keep his heartbroken wife Gabrielle, two children - Darcey and Brogan, Parents, siblings and extended family members in our thoughts and prayers.

"May God give them the strength to get them through the dark days ahead. We must also keep our other two band members Bob and Jerome who were also involved in this horrific accident in our thoughts and prayers and wish them a speedy recovery.

"I would like to thank you all for your kind messages and support at this very dark time."

The tragedy comes a week after his band leader Declan Nerney was inducted into the ICMA Hall of Fame on the Late Late Show with Paddy Kielty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nerney was born in Drumlish in County Longford, his music career started at the age of 16 with The Hi–Lows.

His huge following sees him chart on a regular basis in Ireland and the UK and his recordings are sought worldwide.

On social media almost 600 people posted condolences in response to Declan's message.

Sean McGuire said: "Thinking of ye all Declan Nerney. He was a great guy and an excellent drummer. Hoping for a speedy recovery for Bob and Jerome."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shunie Crampsey said the news was devastating. "What a wonderful person.Thoughts with family, friends and fellow band members Declan,” he said.

Mary Darcy Wilson added: "Thinking of you Declan and the band, and all of Chris’s family. Such a tragedy. God help everyone to cope during these very hard times."