The Youth Sport Omagh centre sits just back from the main Omagh to Cookstown road, just over a mile from Omagh town, and is in clear view of the road.​

The relatively compact sports facility building is surrounded by football and rugby pitches, as well as two car parking areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday morning, dozens of reporters from all of the major broadcast networks assembled on the broad grass verge between the car park and the main road.

There was a visible police presence at the scene and part of the large, taped off cordon stretched right down to the road.

The continued requirement for the police officers securing the cordon to carry sub-machine guns is a visible reminder that for all the progress made in transitioning to a more normal society since the 1998 Belfast Agreement, this is in no way a normal state of affairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of forensic specialists were still at the scene, with particular attention being paid to a section of the narrow, country road running parallel to the main Killyclogher Road.

Several of the forensic officers carried out a thorough examination of the Slieveard Road close to one of the facility's car parking areas.

A sign for the Youth Sport Omagh sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot

Only a dwindling number of journalists now remember such scenes being commonplace and, for those who do, this did not seem like some business as usual moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking quietly together, the mood was very much one of disgust that, in the 'changed times' we had all hoped for, this attack on someone contributing so much to society, seemed particularly heinous.

The fact that DCI Caldwell had been the public face of a number of the PSNI's murder investigations in recent times also meant that this attack, and its human cost, was less abstract than it might otherwise have been.

Many of the reporters present in Omagh have had briefings, and have had questions fielded, by the experienced detective, at numerous press conferences.

Forensic officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there was still work to be done and every hour so they were back in front of the camera for a live update as each new snippet of information was made public.

The mood didn't improve as the full horror of the murder bid became clear, including confirmation that the senior detective had been shot in front of his young son and a number of other schoolchildren as young as 11.

Standing in front of the car park in the light of day it was hard to imagine the actions of people emerging from the darkness with murder on their minds just hours before.

But at the same time, past experience tells us that the police and forensic teams' operation will end, the scene will return to normal, the centre will reopen and we will all get on with our daily routines as before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the conversation taking place outside the sports complex touched on the stark contrast between the community-spirited off-duty police officer - giving up his free time to work with young people - and the selfish interests of a small number of people with nothing constructive to offer society.

Those feelings were shared by the elected representatives who were coming and going from the scene all morning and afternoon, including MLAs Tom Elliott and Daniel McCrossan.

West Tyrone Ulster Unionist councillor Allan Rainey has known John Caldwell and the Caldwell family for many years and said his work in the local community is greatly appreciated.,

Speaking at the scene, Cllr Rainey described Mr Caldwell as "the salt of the earth," both as an individual and as a respected professional police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What a sickening act," he added.

Cllr Rosemary Barton accompanied her UUP colleague to the scene and also expressed her disgust, calling on those with information to contact the police without delay.

"Someone in the community knows who has done this," Cllr Barton said.

Mr Elliott said there is concern this was a "deliberate and targeted attack" in the presence of young people, on someone making such a contribution to his local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The difficulty is, these people just want to impose their will on the rest of society, but the rest of society doesn't want that."