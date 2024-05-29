Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit, working in partnership with UK Border Force officers, have made an arrest and seized suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “The drugs, detected during an initial seizure carried out in conjunction with our Border Force colleagues have been shown through initial tests to be cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

“During a follow-up search of a premises in the Shankill area of north Belfast today, Wednesday May 29, our officers located drug-related paraphernalia and approximately £40,000 in cash. A 32-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of a number of charges relating to the supply of controlled drugs and the possession of criminal property, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“This search, arrest and recovery of drugs demonstrates the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s commitment to protecting our community from drug suppliers and to actively pursuing those involved in drugs criminality. Had these drugs made it on to the streets, they would undoubtedly have caused heartache, including for families dealing with loved ones who have addiction issues. Abuse of drugs such of these causes a huge burden for our health service providers and ultimately, could lead to death.”

Detective Inspector Kelly continued: “This operation was made possible by the ongoing close work with our partners in the Organised Crime Task Force.

“I would ask anyone who may have information about suspected drug-dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number, 101, or report online at psni.police.uk/report.