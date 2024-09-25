Class B controlled drugs with a street value of £225,000 and a cash seized yesterday in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit in Belfast have, on Tuesday 24th September, seized Class B controlled drugs with a potential street value of £225,000 and a large sum of cash.

Two men – aged 27 and 64 and a 24-year-old woman – have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply and money laundering offences.

A property in East Belfast was also searched in connection with the investigation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Kelly from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit said: “Officers initially detained one male after a short pursuit on foot in the Donegall Pass area of South Belfast.

Photo caption: A quantity of controlled class B drugs seized by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit on Tuesday 24th September

"A large sum of cash was recovered and the male was arrested.

"During a follow up search of a vehicle parked nearby, controlled drugs were recovered and a second male was arrested.

"A search of a premises in the area was conducted by detectives and further controlled drugs and a sum of cash were recovered and a female occupant was subsequently arrested.

"All three remain in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Photo caption: A sum of money seized by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit on Tuesday 24th September

“Investigating the supply of illegal drugs and the gangs involved is a priority for Police.

"Seizures and arrests such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling drug criminality.”

“A substantial amount of controlled drugs has been removed from our streets.

"We will continue to investigate and identify those involved in organised criminal gangs, arrest them and bring them before the courts.” “Those involved in the supply of illegal drugs prey on vulnerable members of our community and only seek to line their own pockets with cash, regardless of the harm they cause to users, their families and the health service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”