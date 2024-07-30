Co Antrim woman accused of illegal abortion protest at hospital to mount 'human rights' defence in court

The Causeway Hospital in Coleraine

​A Co. Antrim woman accused of a taking part in an allegedly illegal abortion protest in a hospital intends the fight the case “on human rights grounds” a court heard today.

Claire Brennan was due to have her contest at Coleraine Magistrates Court today but her defence lawyer suggested that given the nature of the defence case the 52-year-old intends to mount that he ‘did not want to ambush the court with a defence like that.’

Brennan, from the Doneysheil Road in Rasharkin, is charged with doing an act in a safe access zone at the Causeway Hospital on October 3 last year “namely conducted a protest, with the intention, or being reckless as to whether it would have the effect of influencing a protected person in connection with their attendance at the protected premises” and with failing to comply with a direction to leave the zone on the same date.

Last May her former co-accused David Hall (39), from Kingsbury Gardens in Coleraine, entered guilty pleas to the charges ad he was fined a total of £250 along with a £15 offender levy.

In the first case of its type a prosecuting lawyer outlined how police had been called to the hospital following reports that two people were protesting within the safe access zone.

Despite “clear signage” officers found an anti-abortion sign on display and tried to engage with the protectors who ignored their requests to leave, stating they were “morally obligated to protest.”

Both were arrested after they finally agreed to leave the zone but not taken into custody, the court heard when Hall was dealt with.

In court today Brennan’s solicitor told the court that although she accepts the evidence against her, “the defendant’s defence will be mounted on human rights grounds under the convention.”

He conceded that such a defence was “only confirmed recently,” hence his suggestion about not ambushing the court and allow presiding District Judge Peter King to consider when the case could run.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said her colleague is due back next week “and he might have his own view as to when the case will be time tabled.”