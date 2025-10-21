Comber fatal crash victim 'an extraordinarily kind woman' says church minister
The comments come from Rev Andrew Conway, minister of Comber Second Presbyterian Church which the woman, aged in her 60s, had attended.
The police revealed overnight from Monday to Tuesday that a one-vehicle collision had happened on the Ballygowan Road, between Comber and Ballygown, at about 12.30pm on Monday.
Emergency services attended, but the driver of the car was confirmed dead at the scene.
Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of this collision, and want to hear from any witnesses.
The woman has yet to be officially named, and Rev Conway likewise would not name her.
But he did say: “She was a much-loved member of our church family, involved in our women’s group and in our Boys’ Brigade – a really extraordinarily kind-hearted lady who made a lasting impact on lots of people, within the congregation, the town and beyond.
"There’s lots and lots of folks who are absolutely devastated because she’s such a big heart and made such a big impact on so many.”
Jim Shannon, DUP MP for Strangford (into which Comber falls), said: "The first thing to say is that at a time of tragedy our thoughts always reflect on the families left to grieve the loss of a loved one.
"You're mindful of the empty chair at the table and of the voice that's not there no more when someone tragically leaves this world in an accident.
"We're hoping our God can sustain them at this time of grief and tragedy."