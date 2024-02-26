All Sections
Comber security alert now ended and suspicious object declared to be nothing untoward

A security alert in the Newtownards Road area of Comber has now ended.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:23 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 15:41 GMT
The suspicious object has been declared to be nothing untoward.

A number of cordons which were in place have now been lifted and all residents have returned to their homes.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation.