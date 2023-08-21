The Commissioner for Older People told the News Letter that such situations happen “too often”.

The man and woman were found at their home on Greenan Road on Thursday, and the PSNI have said they believe the deaths may have occurred some time ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination for the couple has taken place and inquiries are ongoing. Detectives are not treating the circumstances of their deaths as suspicious.

An elderly couple found dead at a house outside Newry, County Down, are believed to have died some time ago, the police have said. Their home was in the Burren area, just south of Newry. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

There have been unconfirmed reports that the couple may have died up to six months ago. The bungalow is in the Burren area – between Newry and Warrenpoint.

The couple have been named locally as husband and wife Jim and Mary McLaughlin. It is understood they had not been seen in the area for some time.

Police cordoned off the house while forensics investigators examined the scene on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the News Letter on Monday, the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch, said they hear about such situations "too often".

He added: ‘I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jim and Mary McLaughlin. Unfortunately, loneliness and social isolation are two of the most significant issues for older people in Northern Ireland and we too often hear of situations like this, where deaths go unnoticed for some time.

"This tragic story highlights the importance of keeping in touch, recognising the signs of isolation and checking in on older people in our community.’

Dr Paschal McKeown, Charity Director of Age NI urged the public to check on elderly members of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is obviously a distressing situation and while we don’t know any of the specifics of this case, we would encourage people to keep an eye out and check in on friends and neighbours," he said.

RTE reported that the local postman raised the alarm about the couple

The Irish broadcaster also reported speaking to a neighbour who said the couple were “very private” and kept themselves to themselves.

“I was just heart sorry to hear that would happen in our neighbourhood because these were two quiet, civil, very private people that never really mixed a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it’s just sad if they weren’t well or that, that they didn’t have the wherewithal to contact somebody,” the neighbour said.

Local councillors have said the couple have lived in the area for around 50 years, and that the deceased woman is believed to have distant relatives living in the south Armagh area.

SDLP councillor Declan McAteer said the couple had not been seen "for some time".

Speaking to UTV, he said: “The first word that comes to mind is shock, total and absolute shock. Sadness permeates the area as well, the fact that whatever has happened, possibly some time ago, and people are totally bewildered that this has happened in our community.”