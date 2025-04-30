Condemnation at sectarian hate crime where paint bombs thrown at historic monument on the city's Walls
The incident was reported to police just before 6.40pm on Tuesday evening, 29 April, and is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime.
A number of individuals are believed to have been involved.
It's believed to have occurred sometime between 6.20pm and 6.40pm that evening.
It is the latest in a series of incidents in the city over recent days, which are being investigated as sectarian hate crimes.
DUP MLA Gary Middleton has said the spate of attacks needs to stop.
"The sectarianism happening right across this city needs to end," he told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme.
"As I said in the assembly chamber on Monday, this will ultimately end in somebody being seriously injured or a death."
Enquiries are ongoing and police appeal to anyone with information or footage which may assist the investigation to call 101, quoting reference 1490 of 290425, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org