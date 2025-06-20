Contrast drawn between treatment of race riot suspects and republican riot suspects

The TUV has questioned why a string of riot suspects in Londonderry were released on bail by a court when so many suspects in the race rioting in towns like Ballymena have been held on remand.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party said that “people must not be left with the impression” that the two types of disorder are being treated differently.

The comments came after the News Letter published an account of a sitting of Londonderry's Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, when nine people – six teenage youths, and three adults – were before the court in relation to serious disorder in the Nailors Row area of the city (also known as Orchard Row) earlier in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday and Tuesday, republican youths were blocked from the area by a line of riot police.

Police blocking scores of young people at Nailors Row in Londonderry on Tuesday night (image from Twitter account @EW12951)

On both occasions, police were pelted with missiles from them as a result – with Tuesday’s violence being particularly bad; multiple petrol bombs were thrown and 14 officers were injured that night.

All six of the youths before the court were charged with riotous behaviour, and one of them was also charged with possessing a petrol bomb.

Two of the men were charged with riotous behaviour, and one was charged with “inciting and encouraging a riot”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three men were granted bail on condition that they do not go within 100 metres of any police operation, observe a curfew, and stay out of a specific area of the city, and all the youths were bailed with the condition that they observe a curfew,

Many of those accused of rioting as part of the disorder which started in Ballymena have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance, rather than being freed on bail (though not all of them).

TUV councillor Christopher Jamieson said: “I have been contacted by a number of constituents who are deeply concerned about the apparent discrepancy in how bail has been handled following the rioting in Londonderry, compared to the recent arrests made in Ballymena.

“It has now emerged that nine individuals arrested over the Londonderry disorder – including six youths and three adults – have appeared before the Magistrates’ Court and been granted bail. This contrasts starkly with the approach taken in Ballymena, where those detained were charged and, in some cases, including juveniles, remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This disparity does nothing to ease tensions and only fuels the perception of a two-tier justice system.

“The criminal justice system must not only be fair, but must also be seen to be fair. People must not be left with the impression that the disorder in Londonderry is being treated more leniently.

“I have written formally to both the Chief Constable and the Director of Public Prosecutions to seek urgent clarification on why such differing outcomes have emerged. The public deserve transparency and reassurance that the law is applied consistently, without fear or favour.”

When these comments were put to the office of the Lady Chief Justice, the head of the judiciary, it replied: “This office is not in a position to comment on judicial decisions in relation to bail in individual cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad