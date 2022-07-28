Convicted pimp back in custody days after release

Pacemaker Press 01/10/2019 Martin Heaney appears at Craigavon Court on Tuesday, The 57 year old was charged with three counts of human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation, three counts of controlling prostitution for gain, one count of acquiring criminal property, one count of paying for sexual services and one count of brothel keeping. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The sites advertising strippers and “companionship” services were similar to those Martin Heaney used previously to exploit victims coerced into controlled prostitution, police claimed.

The 59-year-old was remanded in custody at Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday on a fresh charge of breaching a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO).

Heaney, originally from Maypole Park in Dromore, Co Down, received a five-year sentence for a catalogue of offences last week, but was released because of the time already served on remand.

He was also made subject of an STPO for seven years, with the terms including a prohibition on accessing any sites advertising personal sexual services.

The former taxi driver was arrested again on Tuesday at his current accommodation in south Belfast for allegedly flouting that ban.

A PSNI officer told the court checks on Heaney’s phone revealed two websites of concern had been viewed.

“The first had an opening page that stated ‘Welcome to sugar and spice’ and offered services to book strippers,” she disclosed.

“We also observed (the second) had a drop-down menu with services of booking kissograms, life drawing and companionship services.”

Opposing bail, the constable claimed Heaney had shown complete disregard for the order.

“He was only released from prison, and within three days was viewing websites this order prevented him from doing,” she alleged.

“He was convicted of controlling prostitution for gain and contacted some of his victims of the exploitation through websites such as those that he has visited.

“By visiting these sites he has had the opportunity to further exploit vulnerable members of the public.”

District Judge Alana McSorley was told probation services have now applied to parole commissioners to have Heaney’s licence revoked.

“Given the risks they have deemed it necessary to go straight for a recall,” the constable added.

Heaney previously admitted a total of 28 charges spanning a period from June 2011 to September 2019.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna told the court yesterday the new charge is denied.

“He has given an innocent account for what was on the phone,” Mr McKenna submitted.

“The online access point was via YouTube, and in his mind he didn’t breach the order.”

Arguing that Heaney should be released again, the lawyer acknowledged: “He appreciates that he is on extremely thin ice and must be very, very careful.”

Bail was refused, however, due to concerns about potential reoffending and to protect the public.