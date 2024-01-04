Convicted sex offender who tried to kiss a teenage girl after following her on the street given probation order

​A convicted sex offender who tried to kiss a teenage girl after following her on a Belfast street has been given a two-year probation order.

Court report

James Curtis Burrows was told that he subjected the victim to a frightening experience last year.

The 30-year-old defendant, of Ventry Lane in the city, pleaded guilty to sexual assault, possessing Class C drugs, and failing to comply with a requirement to notify police of a change in his address.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he has an historic conviction for attempted rape.

Prosecutors said a 17-year-old girl encountered him in the Lord Street area on September 5, 2023.

Burrows asked the victim for the time before following her and then placing his hands around her waist.

He pulled the girl towards him and attempted to kiss her on the neck.

She pushed him away but feared a further assault when he became aggressive and started shouting at her.

Police was arrested Burrows later that month and police discovered a number of gabapentin tablets on him.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd told the court his client had taken drugs when the girl was targeted.

“In sobriety he is remorseful and understands how wrong it was to approach her in this way,” counsel added.

With Burrows’ licence revoked for breaching the notification requirements, he is due to be released from custody again next month.

District Judge Anne Marshall acknowledged an “extremely positive” report on the progress he had made before relapsing by re-offending.

“This young lady was only 17, it was obviously a very frightening incident for her,” she stressed.

Sentencing him to two years’ probation, Judge Marshall ordered him to abide by a curfew and adhere to any drug counselling programme.