Coroner to ask BBC to hand over relevant material on Katie Simpson case

A coroner investigating the death of showjumper Katie Simpson is to ask the makers of a BBC documentary on the case if it has material relevant to the inquest.

Ms Simpson, 21, who was from Tynan, Co Armagh, died in Altnagelvin Hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on August 3 2020.

Police originally thought she had taken her own life.

It was not until the following year that Jonathan Creswell, the partner of Ms Simpson’s sister, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Katie Simpson's mother Noeleen Simpson (right) with family and friends leaving the Coroner's Court in Belfast after the pre-inquest review in the inquest into the death of Katie Simpson in 2020

The trial of Creswell, 36, for the murder of Ms Simpson ended in April following his sudden death.

In July, a BBC ‘Spotlight’ programme examined the police investigation into the case.

Members of the showjumper’s family attended Belfast Coroner’s Court on Tuesday for the first review hearing ahead of a planned inquest.

At the outset of proceedings, coroner Joe McCrisken acknowledged their attendance.

“I know that Katie’s mother and father and quite a number of family members are in court supporting the family. You are all very welcome here today,” he said.

During the hearing, counsel for the coroner Philip Henry KC told the court that he would be writing on the coroner’s behalf to the PSNI and the Western Health and Social Care Trust to seek disclosure of material that may be potentially relevant to the case.

Mr McCrisken suggested the BBC should also be contacted.

“I am wondering if you should make a written request of the BBC,” he said.

“There was a BBC programme that set out certain matters relating to Ms Simpson’s death and Mr Creswell’s involvement and it seems to me that the very least we should write to the BBC asking for disclosure of any potentially relevant material that they hold.”

The coroner acknowledged there may be issues with journalistic sources, but he added: “I think we should at least make that request.”

Mr McCrisken and Mr Henry also discussed the issue of what individuals or organisations may wish to apply for properly interested person (PIP) status, which would give them the right to access documents and ask questions during the proceedings.

Mr Henry said PIP applications may be initiated by those who may be subject to criticism during evidence to the inquest.

The coroner agreed that the PSNI and Mr Creswell’s next of kin should be contacted to establish whether they wanted to seek PIP status.

Three women sentenced with lesser offences in relation to the case will also be asked whether they want to apply for the status. One was convicted of withholding information and perverting the course of justice, one with perverting the course of justice and the third with withholding information.

Mr McCrisken also told Tuesday’s hearing that a decision had yet to be made on whether the inquest will sit with a jury or not.