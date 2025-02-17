Counter-terror police to refer man to PPS amid illegal money-lending probe in Londonderry

By Adam Kula
Published 17th Feb 2025, 19:14 BST
A man is to be referred to the PPS as part of an investigation into illegal money-lending.

The 44-year-old had originally been arrested on November 6, 2024 in Londonderry, and today returned for questioning.

He was arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

Following questioning, he was released pending a report to the PPS.

The PSNI investigation is into illegal lending (photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)The PSNI investigation is into illegal lending (photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Another man, aged 57, had been arrested on November 6 too, amid three planned searches in Londonderry.

There was no update on him today.

Meanwhile the investigation continues.

