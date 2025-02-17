Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is to be referred to the PPS as part of an investigation into illegal money-lending.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old had originally been arrested on November 6, 2024 in Londonderry, and today returned for questioning.

He was arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following questioning, he was released pending a report to the PPS.

The PSNI investigation is into illegal lending (photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Another man, aged 57, had been arrested on November 6 too, amid three planned searches in Londonderry.

There was no update on him today.