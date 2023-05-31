News you can trust since 1737
Counterfeit clothes and goods seized by PSNI today after searches - 'this is not a victimless crime'

Officers from District Support Team (DST) carried out searches today in Londonderry and seized suspected counterfeit goods.
By Gemma Murray
Published 31st May 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:45 BST

The searches were conducted with support of Tactical Support Group colleagues.

A number of items were seized during the searches, including suspected counterfeit clothes and jewellery.

A sum of cash was also seized.

Counterfeit goods seized by the PSNICounterfeit goods seized by the PSNI
Counterfeit goods seized by the PSNI
As enquiries continue, DST Sergeant Wilders urges anyone with information about the sale and supply of suspected counterfeit goods to call police.

"Buying fake designer goods at lower prices may seem like a bargain, but consumers should ask themselves if they’re really comfortable with where their money is going. If the price seems too good to be true, it’s probably because it is," said Sgt Wilders.

"This is not a victimless crime, and I’d urge the public to think about where those ill-gotten profits are going before they purchase counterfeit items,” he added.

"Anyone with information or concerns about counterfeit goods can call us on the non-emergency number 101."