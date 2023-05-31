Counterfeit clothes and goods seized by PSNI today after searches - 'this is not a victimless crime'

The searches were conducted with support of Tactical Support Group colleagues.

A number of items were seized during the searches, including suspected counterfeit clothes and jewellery.

A sum of cash was also seized.

Counterfeit goods seized by the PSNI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As enquiries continue, DST Sergeant Wilders urges anyone with information about the sale and supply of suspected counterfeit goods to call police.

"Buying fake designer goods at lower prices may seem like a bargain, but consumers should ask themselves if they’re really comfortable with where their money is going. If the price seems too good to be true, it’s probably because it is," said Sgt Wilders.

"This is not a victimless crime, and I’d urge the public to think about where those ill-gotten profits are going before they purchase counterfeit items,” he added.