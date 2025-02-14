Children and adults were on board the 53m ‘Starflyer’ suspended chair ride attraction when it malfunctioned in Carrickfergus in July 2021. Several passengers required hospital treatment.

A funfair operator and engineer have been prosecuted after a 53m Carrickfergus funfair ride carrying children and adults malfunctioned – leaving several requiring hospital treatment.

The harrowing incident took place at ‘Planet Fun’ in Carrickfergus on July 24 2021, with the Public Prosecution Service saying those on the ride were “very fortunate” not to suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Today at Belfast Crown Court, the Scottish company behind the funfair, Global Events and Attractions Ltd, was fined £30,000 after pleading guilty to two health and safety offences.

Independent engineer Jeff Johnson, 73, of Health, Safety and Accident Investigation Services, who completed a safety inspection before the incident, was given a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

The court heard that the ‘Starflyer’ suspended chair ride attraction, which had several adults and children on board, had started to rotate as normal.

However, at that point some chairs and passengers on the ride collided with a fence and display signs, before the funfair operator stopped the ride.

Several people on the ride were injured, with some requiring treatment in hospital, according to the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI).

On arrival at the incident scene, a health and safety inspector served a notice prohibiting any further operation of the ride.

Prosecutors in the PPS’s fraud & departmental section worked closely with the HSENI to build a robust prosecution case.

HSENI inspector, Kevin Campbell, said those on the ride were fortunate not to suffer serious injuries.

“Funfair attractions can operate at very high speeds and forces,” he said.

“In this incident, the patrons were very fortunate they did not suffer any life-threatening conditions as a result of the attraction malfunctioning.”

He added: “Funfair operators must ensure that all their attractions are properly designed, erected, and properly maintained.

“The employer must ensure that all their attraction attendants are correctly and appropriately trained in the safe use of the equipment.”

The investigation found that Mr Johnson carried out an inspection before the incident and issued a safety inspection certificate indicating that the ride was safe to operate.

However, HSENI found that the certificate was given despite not having any supporting safety documentation, including a suitable design review, relevant inspection reports, or instructions on how to safely operate the ride.

HSENI also found that Mr Johnson did not adequately inspect the electrical components of the attraction, which were later found to have defects.

Mr Campbell added: “Engineers who undertake safety inspections must thoroughly inspect and review all safety critical aspects of the attraction before issuing a valid safety certificate.

“HSENI will not hesitate to recommend the prosecution of businesses and individuals who fail to provide safe working conditions for their employees or expose members of the public to danger.”

PPS senior public prosecutor Graham Cardwell said: “Due to the offences committed by the two defendants, the adults and children were injured on the 53-metre-tall amusement ride and put in substantial danger.

“Following an investigation into the circumstances of the accident by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland, the health and safety failings were discovered, along with a lack of documentation to help employees in understanding how the machine should be operated and how to operate it safely.”

After the PPS decided to prosecute, it discovered that Global Events and Attractions had gone into administration in Scotland.

However, due to the public importance in the case, the PPS applied to the Sheriff Court in Scotland for permission to continue with the prosecution.

“It is hoped the conclusion of this case will ensure others in this industry are deterred from putting the public at risk of injury or worse, by thorough and scrupulous adherence to health and safety law.

“My thoughts are with the people injured in what would have been a frightening ordeal,” Mr Cardwell added.