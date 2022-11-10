Court finds in favour of £30K seizure from woman travelling through Belfast International Airport

In a statement the PSNI said: “On Tuesday November 8th, as a result of a Police Service of Northern Ireland proceeds of crime investigation, Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Ballymena, granted a forfeiture order in respect of £31,233 in favour of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”Detective Sergeant Lyttle welcomed the outcome. “An initial court hearing took place and we were granted a three month order to investigate the circumstances. A number of enquiries were conducted and I welcome the decision from the Judge who granted complete forfeiture of the cash.”