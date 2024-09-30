Crime victims' lack of faith in police and justice system revealed in survey results

Geraldine Hanna, Northern Ireland's Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime.

​Just 7% of victims of crime are fairly confident that Northern Ireland's criminal justice system can deliver for them, a survey has found.

In addition, 63% contend police did not investigate their case properly and 50% were dissatisfied with how they were treated by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Commissioner-designate for Victims of Crime Geraldine Hanna described the findings of the research published on Monday as an "SOS message from victims".

The 2023/24 survey, described as the first in the region to seek the view of victims of all crimes, also found just 9% believe they got enough support during the court process.

While 7% feel fairly confident the justice system can deliver for victims, none said they are very confident it can do so.

One of the victims who responded to the survey described their experience as "so damaging", adding: "I felt like a small fish in a tank full of sharks who were always circling.

"I would not want anyone else to be treated the way I was."

They survey was carried out online between September 2023 and March 2024 and is set to act as a baseline to measure the experience of victims of crime in future.

Ms Hanna said: "These results are nothing short of an SOS from victims of crime.

"Sadly this is not surprising and reinforces what we have heard from victims before.

"This has to be a wake-up call to every part of our system.

"From our elected leaders, through to the criminal justice agencies, we need a fundamental change on how victims of crime are treated here.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the failure in the care and support of victims has contributed to the poor confidence levels that victims have in the system and its ability to deliver justice."

Ms Hanna said there was some positive feedback from victims, but the overall view is that of the "inconsistent delivery of basic services".

She added: "Sadly there is not a part of our criminal justice system that comes across well.

"The Commissioner for Victims of Crime in England recently published results from their survey and there was shock at the fact that only 27% of respondents were confident the criminal justice system was effective.

"Here in Northern Ireland the corresponding figure is 7%.

"In England, 38% of respondents were confident the criminal justice system was fair. In Northern Ireland that's only 8%.

"There are challenges for our criminal justice system when it comes to resources, but there are ways we must improve.

"We need legislative change to better protect victims' privacy rights when it comes to the disclosure of third party information and changes to sentencing laws.

"We also need a commitment from Westminster that we will have a funding model that supports a criminal justice system fit for purpose.

"But on a simpler level, we have to look at how our system is consistently not getting the basics right, and that's not good enough.

"Behind these results are real people who have shown amazing bravery in coming forward and telling their stories.

"I truly hope those in positions of power and influence heed this SOS message from victims of crime and make the changes we so desperately need."

The commissioner also announced the 2024/25 survey will open on Monday, and remain open until December 23 .